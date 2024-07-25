Within Coapa the market is still open, however, not many movements are expected. Some players can still leave the squad, however, although each transfer is complex. That being the case, the intention within América is only to sign players in case they can give others an exit, with one exception, the young Mexican Heriberto Jurado, for whom they have found competition from the international market.
Francisco Montes from Fox Sports reports that Club Brugge of Belgium is interested in the possible signing of Jurado this summer, given that the Mexican is one of the most outstanding talents in the country. The source states that the Belgians have been following Heriberto for months and are open to sitting down at the table with Necaxa to explore the options of signing the youngster, although there are still no negotiations open between the two parties, something that América could take advantage of, as they are still interested in the winger’s arrival.
América has not been able to sign a direct replacement for Quiñones and while waiting for a place to be freed up for players not trained in Mexico, the Coapa team will not be able to sign in the foreign market as was the initial intention, which is why the team from the country’s capital could try again in the local market to sign a winger and Jurado is the player that the club likes the most for many markets. Heriberto is 19 years old and although his market value is only 2 million dollars, Necaxa hopes to negotiate him for a figure around 10 million.
#America #competition #Heriberto #Jurado
Leave a Reply