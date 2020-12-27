Highlights: America to set up nuclear reactor on lunar surface by 2026

Fusion surface power system will be ready on earth, assembled here

Will be integrated with the lander like payload, capable of operation itself

Only after landing on the moon will the command of Fijn be given from the earth

Srinivas Laxman, Mumbai

The US is preparing to put the first nuclear reactor on the moon by 2026. Instructions have been given from the White House. On 16 December, President Donald Trump released the ‘National Strategy for Space Nuclear Power and Propulsion’. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been asked to launch a fusion surface power project on the lunar surface. It will have a capacity of 40 kilowatts and the entire system will support America’s constant presence on the moon and future visits to Mars. The US Department of Energy will also work on this project.

The President’s order states the need to develop uranium fuel processing capacity for the production of Mufid fuel for the lunar surface. At the same time, the Space Nuclear Power and Propulsion System has been said to be safe, confidential and used to maintain US dominance in space for a long time.

Energy arrangements for future missions

Earlier, in an email interview to the Times of India, NASA spokesperson Claire Scalley said the agency wanted to build a flight hardware system that would integrate with the lunar surface by the end of 2026. The nuclear reactor, called the Fusion Power System, will benefit future robotic and human missions associated with the Moon and Mars. According to Skelly, “Safe, effective and easily available energy is critical to these missions and a Fusion Surface Power System meets those needs.”

Will go like payload, will operate itself

Scalley stated, “The Fusion Surface Power System will be fully built and assembled on Earth. It will then be integrated into the lander like a payload. The system is designed to be such that once the lander is on the lunar surface Once reached, it will deploy and operate itself. ” It has four major subsystems including a nuclear reactor, an electric power conversion unit, heat rejections array, power management and distribution subsystems. This system will be designed to work for 10 years.



Scally said that all safety regulations will be strictly followed. He said that the process of fusion will be started on a command from the earth only when the nuclear system has landed on the moon. He said that there is no intention to remove or replace the fuel and if the reactor is fully encapsulated then there will be no worry of waste contamination. The place where this reactor will be placed on the lunar surface is being identified.