Club América has one of the most complete squads in the entire Liga MX, however, the cream-blue team urgently needs reinforcements in two positions: the right wing and the left wing. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez, the Eagles have struggled to find his replacement; Both Emilio Lara and Miguel Layún have tried to fill that void, but so far his level has been far from that shown by the current Ajax player.
In the same sense, it seems that América need a player who can play as a left-back. Currently, the team led by Fernando Ortiz has Luis Fuentes, a solid defender, but who is living his last years as a professional player. The capital team struggles a lot when the 36-year-old player is not available, since Salvador Reyes has not managed to consolidate with the Azulcremas.
According to the most recent reports, the board headed by Santiago Baños had already sent an offer to take over the services of Omar Campos, a Santos Laguna soccer player. The promising Guerreros winger caught the interest of European clubs such as Anderlecht, from Belgium, and Galatasaray, from Turkey, in the last transfer window, but the Albiverdes refused to sell his jewel.
According to the information shared by the Jóvenes Futbolistas MX account and the reporter Fernando Esquivel, América made an offer to keep a percentage of the player’s card. The Laguna team would be analyzing the proposal, while the Eagles seek to contact the player to reach an agreement.
The 20-year-old defender, originally from Mexico City, has become one of the best in his position in Liga MX and could make the leap to the most winning team in the competition in this winter market.
