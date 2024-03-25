He America club is seriously thinking about getting back together for the next tournament Liga MXsince not only is there the obligation to go for the title with the best team in the tournament, but they could also expect some important losses in the starting eleven.
For this reason, in recent hours the additions of names like Erick Sanchez and even Ousmanna Idrissi; However, the new name released is Santos Laguna and it is to reinforce the lower part of the team.
The reason could be the strong interest from Europe in signing Sebastian Cacereswho in the next America Cup with Uruguay he could end up bringing an irrefutable offer for André Jardine's men.
In accordance with Kery Newsthe footballer Santos Laguna that could reach America in the next transfer market it is Matheus Doriathe naturalized Mexican Brazilian and a reference in the Laguneros defense for six years now.
The 29-year-old footballer could be the main objective of the America to reinforce the defense in the Opening 2024; a name that has already been heard in previous transfer markets and that seems very possible due to the good relationship between both directives.
Matheus Doria is valued at just over 3 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal of Transfermarkt; However, due to the history of transfers between America and Saintsthe value of the Brazilian could rise to 5 million dollars, as it is a transfer between teams of Liga MX.
Dória will turn 30 in November; He is 1.88 meters tall, is a left-handed central defender and has a contract with Santos Laguna until 2025, a club where he has already accumulated 185 games and 15 goals.
