Club América’s offense has weakened in recent months, especially the left wing position, as currently only Brian Rodriguez is nominal in that position, after the departures of Jonathan Rodriguez and Julian Quinones.
So with the recent loss due to injury of Igor Lichnovsky The opportunity to sign a player not trained in Mexico has opened up and some of the options to reinforce the left wing are: Denis Bouanga, Juan Camilo Hernandez, Oussama Idrissi and even, according to the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavip, The blue-cream team dreams of the possibility of its European bombshell, ex-Manchester United player.
A new option has emerged from Europe and it is the French attacker who is currently a free agent and has just finished his time at Manchester United, it is Anthony Martial.
The 28-year-old player would not be the first Frenchman to play for the Eagles, as it must be remembered that a few years ago he spent Jeremy Menez who did not end up contributing what was expected of him, but was still able to become a champion with the club.
Unfortunately, the possibility of him playing in Mexico is almost improbable considering that the Aztec team would not have to pay anything for the transfer, but even so, his salary would be something impossible to cover.
