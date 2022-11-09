Jonathan Rodríguez was one of the great signings of the last summer market. The player returned to the Liga MX after a difficult time in Middle Eastern soccer, in America they saw the Uruguayan as the key to winning the Liga Mx title this semester, however, things did not turn out as they expected in Coapa.
Rodríguez’s time with América went from more to less. The striker opened his return to Mexico with a scoring debut against Monterrey, however his presence was less relevant on the field of play to the extent that he finished the tournament as a substitute within Fernando Ortiz’s plans and was pointed out by the fans as a contract failed.
According to information from Universal Deportes, despite the criticism and the fact that the board is not at all satisfied with Rodríguez’s performance, the decision regarding the forward’s future has been made and there will be no discussion about it, ‘Cabecita’ He will continue to be an America footballer for the next tournament and both directors and coaching staff trust that the striker will show his best version of the game from the first day and make his millionaire signing count.
