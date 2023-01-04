Club América needs a right back. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez, the Eagles have not ended up finding a footballer who can take charge of that position. The youthful Emilio Lara showed interesting things last tournament, but he will not be able to be in the first days of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX because he suffered a broken rib.
Miguel Layún is another of the options to take care of this position, although the veteran, who recently renewed with the Azulcremas, has not shown his best version in the last year. América has explored various reinforcement options to occupy the right side, but so far there is nothing concrete.
One of the most interesting elements in Coapa is Diego Barbosa, Atlas player. However, according to the most recent reports, the team led by Fernando Ortiz would have already ruled out the signing of the Zorros player.
At some point, the Americanist board considered the possibility of hiring the 26-year-old Mexican winger and there were even approaches to achieve the operation, but the ‘Tano’ would have backed down. The reasons behind this rejection do not end up being clear. The truth is that the talks with the player’s agent are over.
It seems that Club América will go all out for the Mexican-American defender Julián Araujo. The 21-year-old right-back currently plays for LA Galaxy and is one of the most liked options within the Nest.
América will have to make a very interesting proposal to keep Araujo’s services, since the full-back has also attracted the interest of some European teams.
