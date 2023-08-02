In recent years, within the ranks of the Coapa nest, the best decision-making regarding the signing of international transfers has not been made, especially with those foreigners who come from leagues other than the Mexican one. With Roger Martínez there has been chaos almost from start to finish and another similar case is that of Brian Rodríguez since the Uruguayan, for whom they have paid a crazy amount to LAFC and since the beginning of his time in the capital’s box of Mexico, has enjoyed a role of eternal substitute.
In the same way, América has failed with the signing of Jorge Meré, the Spanish central defender that they signed from the Bundesliga, hoping that he could replicate the success of Álvaro Fidalgo, something that has not happened since his first six months within Coapa, The defender has gone from loan to loan and this summer history has repeated itself.
Once again, Meré has found a place within Cádiz, a club with which he has played the first half of 2023 and which will play in the League in the 2023/24 campaign. The Iberians and the América team have reached an agreement for the footballer to be loaned out for a full year. During this operation, the Spanish team will be in charge of one hundred percent of the salary, taking a weight off the Mexican team, at least until the summer of 2024, the date on which Jorge will have to deport once again with the group of the eagles in search of the desired continuity in the team from the capital of Mexico and one of the greatest in CONCACAF soccer.
