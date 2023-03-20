América got up from Tuesday’s loss against Santa Fe and got back into the top lot of the League, by defeating Alianza Petrolera 1-0 this Sunday, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The 18,520 spectators who arrived on stage left calm with a result that leaves those led by Alexandre Guimaraes with 16 points, the same as the leader, Boyacá Chicó, but with a worse goal difference.

However, the victory opens the door for América to reach the lead on Thursday, when the reds catch up with the schedule with the game pending against Junior de Barranquilla, also at home.

America’s patience to achieve victory

The scarlet game was good, that’s why they deserved the victory, against an Alianza that came from less to more, but could not resist the offensive potential of the local.

After many unknowns due to the defeat against Santa Fe in the middle of the week, the tranquility and clarity of the Valle del Cauca team arrived, which had in Juan Camilo Portilla a clear man, with a cool head and intelligence to manage the game.

América had to wait until the second stage to find the advantage and then the final triumph, thanks to a goal, in the 52nd minute, by central defender John Édison García, who came in to catch a rebound from a ball that goalkeeper José Luis Chunga could not control and then crashed into the post.

The reds had options to increase the advantage, but they lacked precision when it came to finishing and defender Pedro Franco, the visitor’s most outstanding player, was key to avoiding a heavier defeat.

The result falls very badly in Alianza Petrolera, which could fall to the relegation zone this Monday, if Huila defeats Once Caldas in Neiva, in the game that closes the ninth day of the League.

