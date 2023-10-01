América de Cali gave another exhibition this Saturday in the League, ended up dancing to the rhythm of his fans’ ole and, after a very difficult first half, ended up beating Deportivo Pereira 2-4 as a visitor.

The team led by Lucas González once again gave a lesson in forcefulness and offensive play to climb to second place in the League standings, with 29 points, one behind the leader, Águilas Doradas, who remain undefeated in the championship.

Anyone who only saw this Saturday’s result could not imagine how difficult the first half was for America. Beyond the fact that they started winning with a good goal from Jáder Quiñones, in the 23rd minute, after a nice one-two with Adrián Ramos.

Pereira turned the score around in a mixture of his own virtues and others’ defensive errors. First, at 34, Diego Hernández stood in front of Jorge Soto’s goal to score 1-1 in a play in which the visiting defense was badly stopped.

The locals continued on and in the 42nd minute, Yeison Suárez took the rebound from a free kick that he took himself and, given the passivity of the defense, he had time to hit the ball again and put it in América’s goal. But before finishing the first stage, Adrián Ramos joined forces with Cristian Barrios and finished with a left foot to send the game to halftime with a tie.

In the second half, América’s offensive vocation allowed them to pass by. At 23 of the second half, A corner kick taken by Edwin Cardona found the head of Víctor Ibarbo, who left goalkeeper Aldaír Quintana without options.

Six minutes later, a serious mistake by Quintana turned the game into a rout in favor of América: he wanted to go out playing, he failed in the pass and Cristian Barrios stole the ball and sent it over the goalkeeper to seal the victory.

Many things have changed in America. Above all, the attitude of the fans, the same ones who went to pressure the coach a little over a month ago and who this Saturday ended up singing the ole. The reds have scored in four games for two games in a row. And the classification is getting closer.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc