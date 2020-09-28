The United States has raised a strong objection to China’s military outposts in the South China Sea. The US said that China is using those posts to bully and occupy the water area. It also does not legally have military outposts built on artificial islands in the sea. The US asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to honor its promise not to use these constructions in the maritime zone to influence or attack any other country.China claims almost the entire South China Sea spread over 1.3 million square miles. China is building military bases in the region on artificial islands that also claim Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippine, Taiwan and Vietnam. Beijing has in recent years blocked activities such as fishing and mineral mining in the area by neighboring nations and said that this resource-rich marine area has been owned by it for hundreds of years.

America reminds Jinping promise

US State Department spokesman Morgan Ortgus said on Sunday that five years ago, on September 25, 2015, the Chinese president promised at the White House’s Rose Garden that China had no intention of militarizing the islands and that Chinese posts would allow anyone Will not target or influence any country. But instead, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed Chinese government began indiscriminately militarizing these disputed outposts, deploying anti-cruise cruise missiles, building several dozen hangars and runways for fighter jets, he said.

If America-China war broke out, which country of South-East Asia would be supported?

America said – no right to China

Ortagus said that the CCP used these militarized posts to threaten and occupy the water area over which it has no legal right. We request the international community to raise their voice against this dangerous and unacceptable behavior and make it clear to the CCP that it will be held accountable. The US stands with Southeast Asian allies and partners against China’s resistance efforts in the South China Sea.



Which countries in Asia are threatened by China

India is most threatened by China’s expansionist policies in Asia. A direct example of this is found in the gathering of the Chinese army in Ladakh. Apart from this, tensions are high in China and Japan on the islands located in the East China Sea. Recently, Japan had driven a Chinese submarine out of its waters. China has also openly threatened the use of military force on Taiwan. These days Chinese fighter jets have also violated Taiwan’s airspace several times. At the same time, China also has disputes with Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia.