America found the prize for its effort and puts pressure on Millionaires

America vs. Medellin
Twitter: @americadecali
Alexandre Guimaraes’ team beat Medellín 2-0 this Sunday at the Pascual Guerrero.
América de Cali stepped firmly at home and beat Medellín 2-0 this Sunday at the Pascual Guerrero, to get on the same line of points as Millonarios in homer B.
América dominated Medellín and had the best chances to score in the game, but had to wait 79 minutes to find the lead they deserved.
The goal came from a corner kick by Luis Sánchez, who found Adrián Ramos in the six-yard box ready to head in and beat goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo.
Six minutes earlier, Medellín had been left with 10 men: referee Luis Gabriel Matorel sent Andrés Cadavid off for a double warning.
Then, in stoppage time and after a series of rebounds, Cristian Barrios scored the second and final goal.
América, now with four points in the table, the same as Millonarios, but below in the classification due to the ‘invisible point’, will have the option of taking the lead of the group on Wednesday, when they receive the blues at the Pascual Guerrero ( 8:30 pm).
News in development.
