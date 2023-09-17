America He had no mercy with Boyacá Chicó this Saturday: He beat them 5-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium and is now the new leader of the 2023-II League: reached 22 points and a goal difference of +10.

In the first half, América warned of what was coming in the 4th minute with Luis Felipe Mosquera with a shot that barely touched the crossbar of Chicó’s goal.

Two minutes later, the local team would take the lead with Cristián Barrios who, after a left cross and a previous mistake by Adrián Ramos, put his left foot and ordered the ball to be saved in Rogerio Caicedo’s goal.

On the 10th, one of the few options that Chicó had came with Plazas who tried to surprise Jorge Soto from a free kick, but the América goalkeeper cleared the corner kick. The visitor would have another chance with another free kick, but Soto removed the danger from his goal.

After both chances for Chicó, América put the second on the scoreboard with Mosquera who went straight towards the goal and from outside the area scored a bomb to make it 2-0.

Before half an hour, Adrián Ramos made it 3-0 in a play that started from the left and ended with the forward finishing from the right on the run to beat goalkeeper Caicedo.

For the second part, the tone remained the same. America concretizing and Chicó without clear options. In the 60th minute, Ramos achieved his double with a great left-footed shot that went straight into the corner of Chicó’s goal.

Lucas González made changes as a precaution, but that did not stop the team from continuing to score since eleven minutes later, Andrés Sarmiento made it 5-0 in a play that started from the middle of the field, passed through Víctor Ibarbo who sent a cross to the crescent and there Sarmiento took an unstoppable bomb for the Chicó goalkeeper.

In the end, América kept the ball while the referee blew the final whistle to end the game.

It is worth noting that the Red Devils will play the lead with Águilas Doradas next Wednesday while Chicó will receive Junior in Tunja.

