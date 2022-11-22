América has already begun the renewal of its squad for 2023, the club has a clear vision of the project they seek to follow, the first thing is to define the pieces that do not contribute more to the team, with veterans being the main ones indicated and signing in their place pieces of much younger age and in ideal sporting conditions to play at the highest level in Fernando Ortiz’s scheme.
One of the youth players already surveyed by the team from the country’s capital is Omar Campos. The 20-year-old Mexican winger is the footballer that the América board of directors and coaching staff like the most to be the direct replacement for Luis Fuentes in that area of the field. The talks between the two institutions have already begun last week and it is known that Santos will not accept less than 5 million dollars for their talent, a figure that is already being analyzed in America, however, they will have to speed up, since it is not the only team in the race for the already national team.
Galatasaray of Turkey has closely followed the evolution of Campos in recent months and the reality is that the Mexican likes the team from hell in Istanbul a lot. The Turkish team intends to present a formal offer for the young Mexican, however, they do not have extra-community places available within their club, this fact delays their movements until January, giving America a little more time to attack for Omar.
