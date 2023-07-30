America Ferrera never imagined making a movie about Barbie. Never. Like her co-star Margot Robbie, she never played the Mattel star. But while Robbie never felt an interest in them, Ferrera (Los Angeles, 39 years old) felt rather disinterested. Perhaps even a certain animosity. Was she, with hers, 155 centimeters of her, dark skin and hair, represented by the lanky, very blond and very white mannequin? She was never among her plans, nor among her ideals. However now, four decades after that childhood without dolls, the angelina of Honduran origins has become one of the keys to the film Barbieby Greta Gerwig, the blockbuster that in its first weekend in theaters alone has raised more than 300 million euros worldwide.

For Ferrera, Barbie It was never in his plans… until Greta Gerwig arrived. And she gave her what she likes the most: freedom and ability to be an actress, to play, to be whoever she wanted; a little, after all, what Barbie intends as a doll. That quality, too, so American of projecting yourself and seeing yourself in what one so much desires. “I believe, as an American, that there is nothing that I cannot achieve if I work hard, enough and if I want it very much,” she herself recounted a few months ago on the NSNBC program morning joe. That persistence comes from her cradle and has helped her build a solid career in Hollywood that has spanned more than two decades and that has expanded in directing, producing and, beyond the borders of cinema, in activism and advocacy. social struggle, especially for the growing and increasingly powerful Latino community.

Ferrera has fought to achieve that niche and be an active representative of the community. She knows it and fights for it in every role and every moment she gets the chance. She herself has said, in more than one interview, that she feels 100% American, but also 100% Latina and, despite not being born there, 100% Honduran. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Tegucigalpa in the 1970s to give her children a better life, and above all an education, as her mother wanted. They had six, America the youngest and already born in Los Angeles. In the early nineties, when she was still a seven-year-old girl, the marriage broke up and she and her siblings were left in the care of her mother; her father ignored them and returned to Honduras, where he died in 2010. The family stayed in Woodland Hills, a white neighborhood north of Los Angeles, and América Griselda, the mother of the actress, responsible for cleaning a Hilton hotel , to the economic, physical and mental responsibility of his five daughters and his son. Not narrow, but not nonsense. There was never a quinceañera party, nor Barbies, of course. You had to study.

Young America always got good grades. The goal was the university. But the bug of dance and children’s representations of Hamlets and Oliver it was getting into his body and in high school he already received acting lessons. Even so, she enrolled in the prestigious and very expensive University of Southern California, USC, thanks to a presidential scholarship, one of the most important in the US, which rewards the best high school students from all over the country. But then the castings began, the auditions and Disney knocked on her door with a commercial dance film, Latin rhythma project that arose at the same time as Real women have curves, a much more independent film that gave him awards at Sundance and the Spirit. Both helped her position herself for the public and critics.

In both, she played young Latinas, linked to a Latino community, with stories to tell. It is what she has always sought. “I always wanted, simply, to be an actress,” she explained in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times when asked if she had broken representative standards, also in terms of beauty; she a few months ago she became the face of the American makeup line Covergirl, famous for generations among teenagers across the country. “I just wanted to have a career, for my dream to come true. I didn’t set out to challenge stereotypes or represent anyone. I wanted to live my dream.” The dream came true, although, as she has acknowledged in an interview from the early days of her career, it was difficult for her to see it, she thought that she would go from the ugly duckling to the swan, without further ado. She until she realized that it was only in fiction… like the one that launched her to fame. Because she was thanks to the adaptation, between 2006 and 2010, of the telenovela Ugly Betty (Ugly Betty, in the US), when he became a popular character. The glasses arrived and the bracesand fame and projects arrived.

She herself did not believe that success that gave her the Emmy, the SAG award, the Latin Woman of the Year by Billboard, even the Golden Globe. Ferrera, at 22, felt like an impostor. She only long after she has been able to tell it. “As for when I won the Emmy, I dare not go back and look. Because the only thing I remember being on stage accepting it with the feeling that no one in that room thought I deserved it. And I am ashamed, ”she recounted in the podcast Armchair Expert. “There were people in my life who perpetuated those narratives and made me feel like I hadn’t earned that moment. When I look back at that moment, my heart aches for that 22-year-old girl who couldn’t really enjoy it.”

It was not easy to shed the skin of such a popular character, but the years have smoothed everything out, Betty left and America was recovering her voice. As she explained in Los Angeles Times, has spent his entire life challenging stereotypes, but he is also simply someone looking for his place and to know who he is. “When I started my career, I was a 17-year-old girl trying to figure out how I felt in this world, in this culture, with existing beauty standards, and knowing what that said about me and what value it gave me. And that was 22 years ago.” In a Ted talk that she delved into in 2019, she opened up: “I thought that using sunscreen and ironing my hair would help me to change a deeper scale of values. But I realized that I was not asking for a change to the system. I was asking him to come in, which is not the same. I couldn’t change what the system thinks about me as long as I believed those things myself.”

Since he said goodbye to Betty Suárez, Ferrera would no longer get off that star status that has allowed him to advocate for the causes that matter to him. In addition to continuing to participate in series and films, including the three popular installments of How to Train Your Dragonhas created, directed and produced his own series, such as the hundred chapters of super store. And always looking for Latinos like her, more than 62 million throughout the US, California being the first state in population (in fact, more than 50% of it is Latino), have a fair representation. In 2020, in the middle of the electoral campaign, she founded, together with Eva Longoria, powerists, a digital community to unite, celebrate and help Latina women from all over the country. She herself knows that, as a Latina and as a woman, she is underrepresented in the industry, more so in her positions of power, and she seeks to reverse the situation. “I think many of us who have been in this industry for a few decades have realized that if something is going to change, we are the ones who have to change it,” she told NSNBC.

Now, Ferrera is back in the spotlight thanks to his role in Barbie, where —without gutting anything— she plays Gloria, the woman who works as a gear in what is happening to the doll. Her role is central, but she is above all a long speech, overwhelming and clairvoyant, that she gives in the film, which becomes a key moment in the film. According to what Gerwig herself told him, that she did not give him any indications about her tone and left him total freedom to interpret it, even Meryl Streep herself would have liked to pronounce it. She claimed in the magazine Vanity Fair that it took two days to record it, also because it was part of a larger sequence, and that she repeated it “between 30 and 50 times”, so much so that Ariana Greenblatt, who was next to her in the scene giving life to her daughter, ended up repeating it at the same time, already learned by heart. “I don’t know a single woman for whom those words are not true. Not a single one. It has been a gift.”

A gift from the director and also from the writers, the marriage formed by Gerwig herself and Noah Baumbach, who wink at their character turning Ferrera’s husband in real life into her husband in the film. Ryan Piers Williams, actor, writer, producer and director, has been her partner since 2005, when they met at university; he recruited her for a little movie she was preparing. Together they have artistic and charitable projects, such as the foundation Harness, which both founded together with fellow artist Wilmer Valderrama after the 2016 elections, when Trump won, to support artists and activists. She herself wrote a letter against Trump in The HuffPost, next to Shakira, where both made ugly some of the “offensive comments against Latino immigrants” that he had made.

The artistic tandem formed by Ferrera and Williams became married in 2011, after six years of dating. They have two children, Sebastian, born in May 2018, and Marisol, in May 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the occasion of the premiere of BarbieFerrera laughed that after her children’s visit to the film set, the little ones were shocked: “Now they think that when I’m not with them, I live and work in Barbieland.”

America Ferrera will probably never be a doctor anymore, as her mother always wanted, a stable, calm, normal profession that gave her security. But she finished university and managed to graduate in 2013 in International Relations. Her strong sense of duty and her competitiveness, which she herself recognizes and takes pride in, have gotten her where she is, not without difficulties. As she herself said in that 2019 Ted talk, “if she could go back and say something to that nine-year-old girl who was dancing in a studio, dreaming of her dreams, she would say: ‘My identity is not an obstacle . My identity is my superpower.”