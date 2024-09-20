Mexico City.- América Femenil did their job by beating Panamanian club Santa Fe 5-0 and will now play to qualify for the Concachampions Semifinals on October 16 at the home of San Diego Wave.

The Eagles are leaders of Group B with 6 points, the same amount as San Diego (with one game less) and three ahead of Portland and Vancouver, but also with one game pending.

In Matchday 4, the blue-creams rest. So in October they will have a duel to kill or die, against a rival they already beat 2-0 in the Summer Cup. For now, today at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium the team imposed itself with authority. There were five and there could have been ten, but goalkeeper Yenith Bailey had a great night to win in several one-on-ones, whether against Kiana Palacios, Sarah Luebbert, Nancy Antonio or Nicky Hernández.

América opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a cross shot from right back Karen Luna. In the 43rd minute, Sarah Luebbert took advantage of her great stride and finished with her left foot, in front of the goalkeeper.

Kiana Palacios scored the third and fourth, at 52′ and 57′, both after great assists from Karen Luna. At 70′, once again the Panamanian goalkeeper won a one-on-one, this time against Aylín Aviléz, but Rebekah Valdez took advantage of the rebound and scored the fifth. América Femenil just beat Chivas 7-0 and previously Mazatlán 8-1. Today they beat again, even though Scarlett Camberos was injured during the warm-up.