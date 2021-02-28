Federal officials in America have expressed concern that the decline in daily cases of coronavirus at the national level has begun to flatten with the increase of one of the strains, which is the strain that appeared in Britain, across the country.

Officials have warned that some states should relax restrictions imposed to prevent Covid-19, saying the nation is still in a precarious situation that could turn into a fourth wave before more residents are vaccinated, the Los Angeles Times reported.

US chief infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press release: “We are in this precarious position that we were in right before the fall in cases increased, when anything worrisome could cause another spike.”

He added: We do not want to be people who always look at the dark side of things, but you must be realistic.