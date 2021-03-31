The United States of America fears a fourth wave of Corona virus. With the number of infections increasing in the past week by 12 percent, the Director of the Epidemic Control Centers, Rochelle Walnski, warned of a fourth wave facing Americans, saying: “We have many reasons to look forward and be optimistic. But now I am afraid. We do not enjoy the luxury of inaction, and we must work together to prevent a fourth wave and preserve the health of our country. ”

The confirmed cases of the new Corona virus that causes the disease (Covid19-) in the United States increased by 0.2% compared to the same time yesterday, Monday until 1455 pm today, Tuesday, New York time, to reach 30.3 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News Agency.

The increase at the national level was similar to the average increase over the past week, which is 0.2%.

The state of California recorded the largest number of confirmed cases of the virus, with 3.66 million infections, a slight increase from the same time yesterday.

The state of Michigan witnessed a 1.3% increase in the number of cases compared to the same time yesterday, with a total of 732,938 cases.

New York state witnessed the largest number of deaths announced during the past 24 hours, with 144 deaths.