One more time Cali America It shows that their fans in Bogotá are gigantic. This Saturday, in the run-up to the match against Millonarios on Sunday in El Campín, the scarlet fans made themselves felt.

Hundreds of América fans gathered to welcome the team at the concentration hotel.

The fans prepared a big banner to support the footballers, before the crucial duel against the ambassadors.

The fans arrived with their songs, their flags and even with gunpowder, to make noise in the capital.

Millonarios and América will face each other this Sunday from 4 pm, in the match on date 2 of group B of the League.

I don’t know how many fans there are but

I only saw this in Independiente, Boca or River in the world 🌎 Calmly with the people who came to the flag-waving you fill a grandstand. Bogotá is the 2nd house of @AmericadeCali 👹🇦🇹 THIS CLUB IS HUGE 🫶! Long live America motherfucker!! pic.twitter.com/sbZjYEOiYa — Leonel Cerrudo ⭐️⭐️⭐️🏆🇦🇷 (@leonelcerrudo) November 19, 2023

