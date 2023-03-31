América is a team synonymous with money, at least within the club. However, it is a fact that in sporting terms the team lives in a pothole from which it urgently seeks to get out. The people of the capital are very close to signing 5 years without being able to win an MX League title, something that is not common in the most winning club in Mexico and that the fans demand to finish this tournament as soon as possible, if possible.
You have to go back to the 2018/2019 season to remember the last league title for the team in the country’s capital, that night where those from the nest defeated Cruz Azul after a couple of mistakes by the celestial ones. That version of America still lives in the memory of many fans, so much so that some of them have considered the possibility of paying up to 40,000 pesos for a shirt from that season signed by the entire club squad.
On the internet you can see the jersey of the club from that time for a figure of 38 thousand pesos. It is signed by footballers who at the time marked an era for good, such as Marchesin, Guido Rodríguez or Edson Álvarez, among others. To this day, the user has not been able to sell the jersey, but since the issue has gone viral, several fans have considered the possibility of buying the aforementioned object, considering it a historical emblem of the club that not everyone can have. in their homes.
#América #fans #pay #exorbitant #price #historic #club #shirt
Leave a Reply