Continuing with the keys to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, it was Pachuca’s turn to close the first day of qualifying after Tigres beat the Atlas Femenil squad convincingly in a win that few of us imagined.
Tuzas came to this meeting with many doubts after having a rather complicated regular phase closure after the departure of his coach, however, Charlyn Corral had been one goal away from winning the scoring title and despite no longer competing For this award, she wanted to continue increasing her scoring quota and boy was she able to achieve it because she was in charge of opening the scoring at the Hidalgo Stadium by putting Tuzas in front just after the 15th minute of the game.
However, the pleasure of the Gophers did not last long, because five minutes later, a maximum penalty is sanctioned in favor of the visitors that Katty Martínez makes valid to level things again. And so the score remained until halftime when both teams left with a goal in their ranks.
But for the second period things would get more interesting, because Lizbeth Ángeles would overtake Tuzas again at minute 56 and América began to row against the current. The spirits began to rise and this caused Sumiko Gutiérrez de Tuzas to see the red card and leave her team with one less player and that Scarlett Camberos, who had a quite complicated game, was involved in a controversial action not sanctioned where she pulls of the hair of a soccer player from Tuzas.
Being a forceful aggression, Tuzas is expected to appeal and if he proceeds, it is most likely that America will lose one of its most important weapons in attack facing the return leg at the Azteca Stadium where they will seek to overcome the 2-1 score. to defeat Tuzas and sneak into the semi-finals of the tournament.
