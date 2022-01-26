GENEVA (AFP) – The World Trade Organization on Wednesday allowed China to impose duties on $654 million annually in US imports, in a decision Washington described as “deeply disappointing” against the backdrop of a long-running anti-dumping dispute between the two countries.

“In light of the discussions of the two parties and the evidence received in the framework of these procedures, we have decided that the appropriate level is .. 645.12 million dollars annually,” the organization said in a statement.

Therefore, he added, “China can request permission from the DSB to suspend concessions or other commitments at a level not exceeding $645,121 million annually.”

The United States was quick to condemn the decision.

“Today’s deeply disappointing decision by the WTO arbitral tribunal reflects the appellate body’s interpretations that adversely affect the ability of WTO member states to defend our workers and businesses against Chinese subsidies,” a spokesman for US Trade Representative Adam Hodge said in a statement. that distort trade.

The figure was revealed in an 87-page decision issued by the WTO body on the level of retaliatory measures that China could request in its dispute with Washington over US retaliatory duties on Chinese products.

The dispute over the fees dates back to 2012 when China submitted a request for consultation with the United States.

The Chinese move aimed to counter US measures linked to imposing countervailing duties on a group of Chinese products.