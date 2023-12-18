América has won five of seven Finals against Tigres. 🏆 Champions 1975-76

🏆 Opening 2014

🏆 CONCACAF 2015-16

🏆 Champions 2018-19

🏆 Opening 2023 pic.twitter.com/olPZk8StLd — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 18, 2023

Ignacio Ambriz will face América, where he won the 2015-16 Concachampions title ⚽🏆🥇 During his time with the 'Águilas' he had 54% effectiveness. How would you rate 'Nacho''s time? 🤔🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/iWVfRtV0lr — AS México (@ASMexico) October 19, 2022

Finally, the America also won the final of the Opening 2014 when the argentine Antonio Mohamed was in charge. As if it were a kind of déja vu, remembering that in this Apertura 2023 the royals suffered with the reds of Raymundo Fulgencio and the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanon that occasion the university students also ended with three being expelled, the Argentine Damian Alvarezthe Colombian Dario Burbano and precisely Nahuelwhile the azulcremas goals were the work of Michael Arroyothe Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar and Oribe Peralta to close the global 3-1 and add the twelve star.