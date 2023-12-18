He America achieved the goal of winning the 14th title of the Liga MXafter being crowned in the 2023 Apertura Tournament at the expense of Tigers, which they beat 4-1 overall. For the second leg final, both arrived with a 1-1 aggregate tie closed in the VolcanoHowever, in the first 90 minutes of the Aztec stadium There were no scores, so extra time was played, where the Colombian's goals came. Julian Quiñonesthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguezto culminate his super-leading season with the trophy.
This became the fifth final that the Eagles won against the northern cats, as they have recently had several confrontations as they are two teams that are always well armed to seek the championship. The most recent one came just in the Champion of Champions 2018-2019. The meeting held in Dignity Health Sports Park They did not see goals in regulation time, so everything had to be resolved from the eleventh step. A success from the Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín and the failure of Javier Aquino They gave the championship to those from Coapa.
More news about America
Further back in time, both teams had to decide the monarch of the CONCACAF Champions League 2015-2016. In it University Stadiumthe capitalians won 0-2, while in the Aztec stadium They beat 2-1 to leave the aggregate 4-1, with a double from the Ecuadorian Michael Arroyoand at the same time take the ticket to the Club World Cup.
The first final in which they met was in the Champion of Champions 1975-76. The feathered ones arrived as the League champions and the royals as the Cup monarchs. The locals defeated 2-0 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with goals from the Argentine Miguel Cornero and the Chilean Carlos Reinoso.
Finally, the America also won the final of the Opening 2014 when the argentine Antonio Mohamed was in charge. As if it were a kind of déja vu, remembering that in this Apertura 2023 the royals suffered with the reds of Raymundo Fulgencio and the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanon that occasion the university students also ended with three being expelled, the Argentine Damian Alvarezthe Colombian Dario Burbano and precisely Nahuelwhile the azulcremas goals were the work of Michael Arroyothe Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar and Oribe Peralta to close the global 3-1 and add the twelve star.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#America #expands #dominance #winning #final #Tigres
Leave a Reply