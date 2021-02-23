America exceeds half a million deaths in Corona

The United States has passed half a million COVID-19 deaths, just over a year after the first known victim of the Coronavirus pandemic fell in Santa Clara County, California.

The United States recorded more than 28 million cases of coronavirus and 264,500 deaths from the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters census based on public health data, despite the fact that the daily number of deaths and the number of people receiving treatment in hospitals decreased to the lowest level since before Thanksgiving and Christmas .

About 19 percent of the total Corona virus deaths worldwide occurred in the United States, which is a very large percentage if we take into account that the population there represents only four percent of the world’s population.

“This is the worst thing that has happened to this country regarding the health of the nation in more than 100 years,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief adviser for infectious diseases. Decades from now, people will be talking about “that terrible year 2020 and possibly 2021,” he added.

In a statement to honor the victims, US President Joe Biden ordered the American flag to be lowered on government buildings until sunset on Friday.