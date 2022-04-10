The America He got his third consecutive victory by beating the Bravos de Juárez 3-0 on a cold night in Mexico City. The game was largely dominated by the azulcremas who in just two minutes scored two great goals to set the Azteca Stadium on fire.
The first entry fell on the offensive Alexander Zendejas, who took advantage of a loose ball to shoot from medium distance with technique, beating goalkeeper Carlos Rodríguez. Only two minutes later, at 30′, the Uruguayan took a free kick Federico Vinas He was in charge of stopping the goalkeeper, hitting the ball with class, thus putting the second goal of the night.
A scandalous win was expected due to the weakness of the rival, however, América did not want to risk and began to circulate protecting the ball in midfield. At minute 91′, the recently admitted Henry Martin wasted a clear one-on-one against the goalkeeper, although two minutes later the Chilean appeared Diego Valdes to teach how to hit a ball and seal the final 3-0.
That is how America With this victory he reached 16 points and slipped into the playoffs for the time being. Now they are preparing for the next week’s match, when they face Xolos de Tijuana as a visitor.
