The White House announced that travelers arriving in the country will no longer have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the United States. Starting May 11, the country will waive COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travelers, as well as for federal employees, contractors, and some non-citizens at land borders, the government said in a statement.

The United States introduced the mandatory vaccination requirement in November 2021 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The White House said that since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have fallen by 95%, while hospitalizations have fallen by nearly 91%.

And deaths from the virus were at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, according to the White House. “While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and enhancing workplace efficiency, we are now at a different stage in our response when these measures are no longer necessary,” the statement said. And at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, then-US President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on countries hit hard by the coronavirus, including China and 26 European countries.