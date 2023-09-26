The competition in ‘Dancing 2023′It is becoming more and more intense. On the first night of elimination, Ian and Arna, in addition to Nelly and Emiliano, They left the program hosted by Marcelo Tinelli. On the other hand, in the last episode, Noelia Pompa It became the best of the night. Furthermore, the Peruvian public is still waiting to see the next appearance of the Peruvian model.Milett Figueroa, who surprised everyone with his first choreography. Follow all the detailsLIVEof the new gala of the most watched dance program inArgentina.
YOU CAN SEE: [Streaming Bailando 2023] LIVE: Noelia Pompa was the best of the night
What is ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’ about?
‘Dancing 2023‘ is a reality show hosted by the famous Argentine presenter Marcelo Tinelli. This season, 30 couples will perform and try to do their best on the court to obtain the highest score and continue in the next stages of the competition.
YOU CAN SEE: [Style store streaming] ‘Dancing 2023 LIVE’: Ian and Arna; and Nelly and Emiliano are eliminated
Where to watch ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’ LIVE?
The reality show ‘Bailando’ is broadcast on the signal America TV in Argentina. In addition, this signal can be tuned to the different cable operators available. InDirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120, also on INTV HD on 12 and 614.In addition, today’s episode can be seen LIVE on the YouTube channel of said television house.
What are the schedules for ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’?
‘Dancing 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm (Argentina time). If you are in another country, take these times into account.
- Peru:7.45pm
- Chili:9.45pm
- Uruguay:9.45pm
- Paraguay:8.45pm
- Bolivia:8.45pm
- Ecuador:7.45pm
- Colombia:7.45pm
‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE
Today’s gala‘Dancing 2023’You can tune in for FREE on the official YouTube channel of America TV. Likewise, in La República Entretenimiento you will have the minute by minute LIVE of this new episode.
Who are the juries of ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’?
- Moria Casan
- Ana Carolina ‘Pampita’ Ardohain
- Angel of Brito
- Marcelo Polino.
Artists who follow in ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’
These are the couples of‘Dancing 2023’that is still in competition. Below are the names of those who were saved from being eliminated from the reality show:
- Alexis Quiroga and Martina Peña
- Anabel Sánchez and Ernesto Díaz
- Brian Sarmiento and Soledad Bayona
- Camila Homs and Nicolás Fleitas
- Charlotte Caniggia and Jesus Vinent Herrera
- Coki Ramírez and Gustavo Ortiz
- Constanza Romero and José Díaz
- Eva Bargiela and Uriel Luna Sambrán
- Fernanda Sosa and Jonathan Martini
- Florencia Vigna and Jonathan Lazarte
- Guido Záffora and Julia Pérez
- Juliana Díaz and Rodrigo Gutta
- Julieta Castro and Rodrigo Avellaneda
- Kennys Palacios and Morena Sánchez
- Lali González and Maximiliano Diorio
- Lola Latorre and Rafael Muñiz
- Lourdes Sánchez and Nicolás Villalba
- Luciano Giugno and Fiorella Giménez
- Martín Salwe and Milett Figueroa
- Maximiliano de la Cruz and Camila Lonigro
- Mónica Farro and Ignacio Gonatta
- Noel Barrionuevo and Sergio Cabrera
- Noelia Pompa and Sandro Leone
- Romina Malaspina and Rodrigo Jara
- Romina Uhrig and Iñaki Iparraguirre
- Stéfano de Gregorio and Martina Morales
- Tomás Holder and Agostina Caute.
#América #VIVO #HOY #Bailando #Brian #Sarmiento #Sole #Bayon #night