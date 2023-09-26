The competition in ‘Dancing 2023′It is becoming more and more intense. On the first night of elimination, Ian and Arna, in addition to Nelly and Emiliano, They left the program hosted by Marcelo Tinelli. On the other hand, in the last episode, Noelia Pompa It became the best of the night. Furthermore, the Peruvian public is still waiting to see the next appearance of the Peruvian model.Milett Figueroa, who surprised everyone with his first choreography. Follow all the detailsLIVEof the new gala of the most watched dance program inArgentina.

What is ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’ about?

‘Dancing 2023‘ is a reality show hosted by the famous Argentine presenter Marcelo Tinelli. This season, 30 couples will perform and try to do their best on the court to obtain the highest score and continue in the next stages of the competition.

Where to watch ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’ LIVE?

The reality show ‘Bailando’ is broadcast on the signal America TV in Argentina. In addition, this signal can be tuned to the different cable operators available. InDirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120, also on INTV HD on 12 and 614.In addition, today’s episode can be seen LIVE on the YouTube channel of said television house.

What are the schedules for ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’?

‘Dancing 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm (Argentina time). If you are in another country, take these times into account.

Peru: 7.45pm

7.45pm Chili: 9.45pm

9.45pm Uruguay: 9.45pm

9.45pm Paraguay: 8.45pm

8.45pm Bolivia: 8.45pm

8.45pm Ecuador: 7.45pm

7.45pm Colombia:7.45pm

‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

Today’s gala‘Dancing 2023’You can tune in for FREE on the official YouTube channel of America TV. Likewise, in La República Entretenimiento you will have the minute by minute LIVE of this new episode.

Who are the juries of ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’?

Moria Casan

Ana Carolina ‘Pampita’ Ardohain

Angel of Brito

Marcelo Polino.

Artists who follow in ‘Bailando 2023 Argentina’

These are the couples of‘Dancing 2023’that is still in competition. Below are the names of those who were saved from being eliminated from the reality show:

Alexis Quiroga and Martina Peña

Anabel Sánchez and Ernesto Díaz

Brian Sarmiento and Soledad Bayona

Camila Homs and Nicolás Fleitas

Charlotte Caniggia and Jesus Vinent Herrera

Coki Ramírez and Gustavo Ortiz

Constanza Romero and José Díaz

Eva Bargiela and Uriel Luna Sambrán

Fernanda Sosa and Jonathan Martini

Florencia Vigna and Jonathan Lazarte

Guido Záffora and Julia Pérez

Juliana Díaz and Rodrigo Gutta

Julieta Castro and Rodrigo Avellaneda

Kennys Palacios and Morena Sánchez

Lali González and Maximiliano Diorio

Lola Latorre and Rafael Muñiz

Lourdes Sánchez and Nicolás Villalba

Luciano Giugno and Fiorella Giménez

Martín Salwe and Milett Figueroa

Maximiliano de la Cruz and Camila Lonigro

Mónica Farro and Ignacio Gonatta

Noel Barrionuevo and Sergio Cabrera

Noelia Pompa and Sandro Leone

Romina Malaspina and Rodrigo Jara

Romina Uhrig and Iñaki Iparraguirre

Stéfano de Gregorio and Martina Morales

Tomás Holder and Agostina Caute.

