Emilio Lara is a player who has the DNA of Club América. The young 20-year-old defender has shown a lot of personality in his first games in the Águilas first team, but on occasions he has also been arrogant. The defender from Atizapán de Zaragoza has distinguished himself for being an element with great projection, but also for being very expressive on the pitch and, on some occasions, even reaching the point of mocking.
After Jorge Sánchez left for European football, the youthful Azulcrema has taken on the responsibility of being América’s right-back, despite the fact that this is not his natural position. The ‘Pelón’ has shown himself to be solvent in his first tournament, although there are still several areas of opportunity for him to continue his growth.
In the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, he has played 270 minutes over three games. Against Toluca, Puebla and Mazatlán he started and played 90 minutes as a right back, while in his debut against Querétaro he stayed on the substitute bench.
The ‘Pelón’ Lara had a great performance in the duel against the Cañoneros and was highlighted by the MX League as one of the best defenders of matchday 4. The América youth squad was the second best player in defensive duels one against one , only behind Javier Güemez from Atlético de San Luis.
Emilio Lara won six defensive duels one against one in the match against Mazatlán. It seems that in the face of the new process of the Mexican National Team, “Pelón” will be one of the elements that will be part of the generational change and that he will fight for a position in the Tri against footballers like Jorge Sánchez, Kevin Álvarez and Julián Araujo.
While Lara consolidates match by match as a starter in América, Alan Mozo, from Chivas de Guadalajara, continues to navigate uncertainty. The defense that emerged from the basic forces of Pumas came to the Sacred Flock as a great figure, but he has not been able to show his ability and fully take ownership.
Mozo played just 621 minutes, over 11 games, in the regular phase of the 2022 Opening of the MX League. In the league he only played 27 minutes.
So far in the Clausura 2023, the 25-year-old full-back has played 270 minutes in four games, the last two games he started as a starter and played 90 minutes.
#America #Emilio #Lara #shines #stars #Chivas
Leave a Reply