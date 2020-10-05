Washington: Millions of people are facing the brunt of unemployment as industries are affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic in America. The period of unemployment began which stretched from weeks to months and even now it is not clear when the employment will start again.

Megadalena Valiente, one of the people facing similar crises, lives in Florida and is involved in the field of concert publicity. He thought that he would get a lot of work this spring, but in today’s situation he is forced to think that what his career made after three decades of hard work is over now. By March, he had responsibility for many tours and events but the programs were canceled and the circumstances changed.

Now Valiante relies on unemployment allowance

A large number of people have gone to jobs in many other areas including entertainment, hotels, restaurants, higher education and advertising. Many people have been unemployed for six months or more, which come under the purview of long-term unemployment and in such a situation the skills of the people are blunted and the professional network is also affected due to which it becomes difficult for people to get a new job.

A large number of businesses were also closed due to the epidemic in March and April.

On Friday, the government said that in September, employers created 6,61,000 jobs. But less than half of the 2.2 crore jobs lost during the epidemic have been restored.

Read this also.

World Habitat Day 2020: 180 million people do not have roof over their heads, know what is the purpose of World Habitat Day