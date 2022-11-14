In America they are working on a renewal of the team at different levels after not reaching the Liga MX title this year and continuing with an important drought. The intention of the board is clear, to release the players with less contribution and those whose experience is no longer well seen within Coapa and to sign much younger and long-term players.
Days ago, Santiago Baños confirmed that they are close to closing the signing of Israel Reyes, who will be part of the team’s plans to renew the central defense. Now, the team from the country’s capital is also looking for the generational replacement of Luis Fuentes for the left back and although they have not submitted an offer for his signing, they are very clear about the player they want to sign.
Sources close to the nest report that in America they are totally in favor of the young man from Santos, Omar Campos, who with only 20 years of age, has led several tournaments at an exceptional sporting level and both the coaching staff and the board consider him the perfect signing to finish with the time of Luis Fuentes and having a new all-terrain vehicle in the left sector. There are no formal negotiations, however, in Santos they will not accept less than 5 million dollars for their player.
#America #dreams #signing #winger #future #Omar #Campos
Leave a Reply