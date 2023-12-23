América has just been proclaimed champion in Mexico and is already planning the squad for the next semester. In 90min we have informed you that Emilio Azcárraga wants to form a vintage club that will dominate in Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup. That being the case, the owner of América has every intention of investing in quality and renowned signings that will make The Eagles enjoy one of their best squads in the club's history, which could include the presence of a world champion, Ángel di María.
Sources in Mexico, Argentina and Portugal affirm that Di María is the world champion that the América team wants as the face of the team for the following years. The Argentine ends his contract with Benfica in June and his idea is to leave Europe after his second stage in Portugal.
Coapa management would present him with an offer in the first weeks of 2024 to try to take him as a free agent in the summer. The information ensures that there have already been contacts between the club and Di María's entourage and the options are open.
Winning the Liga MX title has been a huge respite for América. The club was in the midst of a six-year local drought, but thanks to the enormous work of André Jardine, the bad streak of the team from the country's capital has ended. Now, both the coach and the board are already thinking about the future of the squad and the feelings and expectations are more than positive.
