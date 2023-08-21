This Sunday the Águilas del América faced the Zorros del Atlas in one of the last matches of matchday 4 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. In a widely disputed game, the final score was a 1-1 tie, in a match with chiaroscuro for the americanists.
The first goal of the night was the work of Jordi Caicedo, putting La Academia ahead on the Estadio Azteca field.
Minutes before the end of the first half, the equalizing goal fell through Brian Rodríguez, who took advantage of a taquito pass from Julián Quiñones, thus making it 1-1.
From that moment on, the game became locked in the middle sector of the field and both teams looked for the rival goal to make a difference, however, time continued its course and the marker did not move.
In this way the final whistle came from referee Adonai Escobedo, among the whistles of the Azulcremas fans who were not at all happy with the score.
With this tie, those from Coapa reached 4 points and are momentarily positioned in 11th place in the general table of the competition.
For now, América is already preparing for its next matchday 5 commitment, which will be next Wednesday against the Rayos del Necaxa, in a game to be played on the Azteca Stadium field. You can enjoy this game at 7:00 p.m., and it will be broadcast on the TUDN signal.
