Last week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as saying that Iran had managed to manufacture a “hypersonic” ballistic missile.“.

“We’ve seen reports confirming that coming out of Iran, and we remain skeptical about those reports,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a news conference.“.

These missiles can fly at least five times the speed of sound and in a complex trajectory, making them difficult to intercept.