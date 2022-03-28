Deportes Tolima beat América de Cali 1-0 on date 13 of the league Colombian, at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in Ibagué with annotation by Michael Rangel.

The first half started with a very proactive Tolima in the attack, especially on the right flank taking advantage of the speed of Anderson Plata, while América tried to come out with a collective game, but without being able to violate the defense of the local cast.

Before 10 minutes the visit had to make the first substitution due to an injury suffered by Deiner Quiñones, after a ball dispute with Brayan Rovira, in his replacement Larry Angulo entered.

At minute 11, the pijaos played on the right side with Juan Camilo Angulo, the side advanced a few meters, assisted Plata who put the ball into the area and a former America, Michael Rangel, anticipated the scarlet defenders, scoring 1- 0 partial.

In the 40th minute, those led by Hernán Torres recovered the ball in midfield, Plata played with Juan David Ríos who assisted Rangel and again on 17 Tolima defined between Novoa’s legs scoring the second goal, but it was annulled by the referee Mario Herrera after being called by the VAR of Héider Castro, who warned him that there was an offside.

In the second half, the same thing began to happen to the burgundy and gold team as in previous games, in which they could not close them in a good way, letting important points go, as against Once Caldas and Patriotas.

The scarlet ones generated more and more danger in the opposite goal and had the clearest with a center from the left side of Daniel Hernández, Jorge Segura headed to the far post and Junior Hernández took it out on the line to send it to the corner kick.

In the end, the Tolimenses managed to get out of that pressure a bit by returning to the attack, getting their eighth win in the league and the mechita their sixth defeat. On the next round of the Colombian league, Deportes Tolima will visit Deportivo Pereira, while América de Cali will receive Millonarios at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15