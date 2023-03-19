This step is important because it comes only 16 days after the last deployment of this strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The B-1B bomber will participate in the “Freedom Shield” maneuvers that South Korea and the United States launched on March 13 and will continue until March 23, which is the largest maneuver between the two parties in 5 years.

In these maneuvers, the latest war fighters of both sides, such as the F-35 fighter, participate.

According to Unihap, the redeployment of the B-1B bomber to South Korea is seen as a US show of force against North Korea.

Earlier Sunday, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea, its neighbors said.

This development comes within the framework of its intensification of missile tests in response to the joint war games between the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang considers a simulation of its invasion.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean army said in a statement that the missile, which was launched from the northwestern region of North Korea, flew over the country’s airspace, before falling into the waters off the east coast.

A few days ago, North Korea launched a “Hwasong-17” intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang considered the missile launch as a response to the military exercises between the United States and South Korea.