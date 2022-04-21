América once again added another victory in the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament, as they beat León 2-0 in the Aztec stadium with goals from the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez Y Alexander Zendejasin duel corresponding to Matchday 15.
The azulcremas quickly went to look for the opposite goal and their reward would arrive quickly through a free kick. Richard charged the infraction at minute 7 counting on the luck that the Colombian Steve Barreiro deflected the ball to leave without possibilities to Rodolfo Cota.
After that, the arbitration work of Diego Montano had several flaws, among them, he had scored a penalty in favor of the Ecuadorian Angel Mena for an alleged lack of louis sourcesalthough in the end, after resorting to the VARHe reversed his decision.
Before staying with less men in the field, the beast tried to answer, well Ore he threw a three-finger pass that found the Chilean Jean Meneseswho cut to Jorge Sanchez to take a shot that went through the side of the right post and even, at 42′, Ore burst the right post after a great pass from Fidel Ambriz.
Unfortunately for the visit, at 43′ came the red card for Ivan Rodriguez, even though at first the whistler had painted the Spanish yellow Alvaro Fidalgobut after checking the VARchanged his decision, removed the yellow from the European and said goodbye to the little boss for double yellow.
In minute 55, the Chilean Victor Davila called for a penalty after contact with Merewhich the Nazarene did not score, however, the latter ended up throwing him out arguing that the South American insulted him, further complicating things for those led by the Argentine Ariel Holan.
For 64′, the Chilean Diego Valdes eluded a rival and gave the ball to the Uruguayan Federico Vinas inside the area, who cut his marker and shot before the exit of dimensionbut the Colombian William Tessillo prevented the ball from going in, but the ball remained in play with Jorge finishing off and dimension deflecting with one hand.
Either way, the joy was short-lived for the emeralds, since the second goal fell a minute later. After a short corner kick, Zendejas made a wall with Jorge to enter the area and take a well-placed shot that the goalkeeper could not reach.
Finally, at 85′ came the last blow for Lionas tesillo he earned a double yellow to leave his team with eight, making everything a nightmare, although the America could not specify more annotations, since one of Henry Martin it was annulled for an alleged foul on a defender.
Already at the press conference, Tano Ortiz recognized that the team has found a style of play, for which the players are happy, assuring that they will try to have a great match over the weekend to overcome Tigres, who is already qualified for the league.
“Yes, we have found a game dynamic, a style, today the players believe in this system, they are convinced of what we have been doing and they know that on Saturday there is another final and how do I tell them, it is the biggest club in Mexico and they will always go out to win. Saturday will be difficult against an opponent who is already qualified, but we will go to make the match that best suits us.”he declared.
“From the moment we took over the team, all the games have been important, they know that each game is a final, it doesn’t matter if it was Rayados at the time or León tonight, they have worked to be on this streak and they know that tomorrow they will return to work to carry out the game on Saturday. Every time we get together I make them go back to what they were a month ago and the credit is totally theirs, but they understand why they are living a good situation now and that they have to go back to work “ended.
