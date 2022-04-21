FLYING HIGH! ?#America got his fifth victory in a row and will seek in the last two days to sneak directly into the Liguilla? Are the Águilas del ‘Tano’ Ortíz closing the regular phase strong? • AMERICA 2-0 LEON pic.twitter.com/oSEAOMgTiw – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 21, 2022

After that, the arbitration work of Diego Montano had several flaws, among them, he had scored a penalty in favor of the Ecuadorian Angel Mena for an alleged lack of louis sourcesalthough in the end, after resorting to the VARHe reversed his decision.

They had warned Fidalgo, reviewed the VAR and changed the decision to better expel Iván Rodríguez. The Fiera in trouble. America 1-0 Leon LIVE: https://t.co/qw9HIIGLE9 pic.twitter.com/ns76PmYZka – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 21, 2022

For 64′, the Chilean Diego Valdes eluded a rival and gave the ball to the Uruguayan Federico Vinas inside the area, who cut his marker and shot before the exit of dimensionbut the Colombian William Tessillo prevented the ball from going in, but the ball remained in play with Jorge finishing off and dimension deflecting with one hand.

Víctor Dávila was expelled for insulting the referee in León’s defeat against América #CooperativeWithYou https://t.co/5DNfYU6tIb pic.twitter.com/NX8OHs4qcC — Outdoors in Cooperative (from?) (@alairelibrecl) April 21, 2022

Finally, at 85′ came the last blow for Lionas tesillo he earned a double yellow to leave his team with eight, making everything a nightmare, although the America could not specify more annotations, since one of Henry Martin it was annulled for an alleged foul on a defender.

“Yes, we have found a game dynamic, a style, today the players believe in this system, they are convinced of what we have been doing and they know that on Saturday there is another final and how do I tell them, it is the biggest club in Mexico and they will always go out to win. Saturday will be difficult against an opponent who is already qualified, but we will go to make the match that best suits us.”he declared.