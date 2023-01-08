💥 They cancel the goal for America! The play is reviewed in the VAR and it is determined that Zendejas puts the ball in with his arm💥

🦅 America 0-0 Querétaro 🐔

🔴📺 LIVE: ViX+ #TUClosure Yo #LigaMx Yo #America pic.twitter.com/aOagWlq6Un

— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) January 7, 2023