The eagles of america They disappointed in their debut in the Clausura 2023 by drawing 0-0 against Querétaro. A paperwork game was expected for the pupils of ‘Tano’ Ortíz, however, the Roosters did not shrink and went out to leave everything on the field,
Before starting the game, the American squad met to bid farewell to soccer player Bruno Valdez, who will no longer be in the team after 6 years defending the cream-blue colors. The players made a corridor for him to say goodbye and the Paraguayan thanked the fans.
The game went back and forth, although it is true that on paper the Americanistas were the favorites and Querétaro was the expert in sweets, the visitors did not hold anything back and stood up to those led by Fernando Ortíz.
The game went back and forth. Both squads had clear opportunities in front of the goals, although the goalkeepers did things well.
At minute 45′, Miguel Layún sent a precise cross so that Diego Valdés put the assist on Mayorga’s head, who made contact to score. However the VAR annulled the annotation, this due to a clear hand by the American player. That was how they went to the dressing room with a scoreless tie.
Now for the complementary part, America He went all out to cause danger. The changes were made present and the American team continued with the attacks on the Queretaro goal.
However, the defense of Querétaro was planted correctly, in addition to interventions by Gil Alcalá, who snatched the goal cry from Mexican striker Henry Martin who hit an accurate header, for the goalkeeper to save with one hand.
That was how the whistling Víctor Cáceres blew the final whistle of the match, between the whistle and boos from the public who were disappointed in the debut of the America.
The player Miguel Layun He became the most important in America, since at 34 years of age, he did not get tired of running, he went up, he went down, he sent dangerous centers and on several occasions he was encouraged to shoot from medium distance.
In addition, America Y Queretaro they had not tied on the Azteca Stadium field since September 21, 2019, when they equalized in goals 2-2, with notes from Fabián Castillo and Alonso Escoboza by Gallos, while Henry Martin got a double.
