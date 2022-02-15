The set of the Eagles of the America achieved, last weekend, his first victory at the start of Grita México Closure 2022, in his visit to the Comarca Lagunera by beating Santos Laguna’s team three goals to two; in a match full of intensity, good football and opportunities in both acros. The Azulcremas made use of their reinforcements to obtain the 3 units as a visitor, while ascending positions that place them in the qualifying positions of the national football league.

Despite starting with a disadvantage on the scoreboard, the team led by Santiago Solari He replied in a matter of seconds. Three minutes after Paraguayan Bruno Valdez’s own goal, an old acquaintance from Laguna hit a header in the area, scoring the equalizer. Diego Valdesreinforcement for bluecream As of this season, he took advantage of a center from Laínez on the left side, to beat the goal defended by Carlos Acevedo and make his first goal with Coapa’s team.

After scoring, the Chilean midfielder ran towards the corner kick with a gesture of forgiveness to the Lagunera fans who supported him so many times during his stay with Santos Laguna. Now, with the shirt of the Eagles, Valdés began his first match in the starting eleven, being replaced in the 89th minute of running time by Federico Viñas. Diego’s performance was recognized, not only by the Liga Mx on its website, but also by the followers of América who chose him, on Twitter, as the most decisive element in the first victory of the Águilas in the current campaign.

The Chilean was one of the elements that tried the most during his visit, to which until recently was his home, being decisive for the Águilas del América to obtain the first three units of the campaign, already thinking about the next match against the Tuzos del Pachuca on Sunday at the two-time World Cup, Estadio Azteca. One goal, three shots, as well as two completed centers and a passing accuracy of 72% (13 of 18) are the statistics that placed Valdés as the man of the match at TSM Corona, giving glimpses of his quality.

The new Americanist 10 has on his back the responsibility of guiding the Eagles to the long-awaited league title that has been denied them in recent years. The first minutes on the field of play for the Chilean have been exciting, showing a vertical, daring game and developing a goalscoring nose that could be decisive for the Azulcremas in the second third of the campaign; with fixed sights on the Aztec football league.