After a very complex debut in Liga MX, América corrected the path and to this day is already in the third position of national football, hoping to be the great rival of the two royal teams that have dominated this semester from start to finish. end. Today, those from the Coapa nest have shown a great improvement in the quality of the soccer they practice and several of their soccer players have found their best version with the ball on an individual level.
Despite this, within the nest they are already thinking about the immediate future of the club for the summer market. And it is that in case the team does not specify the title, a cleanup will be carried out at all levels within the capital, from the board of directors to the coaching staff and in the same way in the squad, where the first casualty would be defined. This is the goodbye of Roger Martínez, who will leave the institution as a free agent.
The footballer recently declared that he does not think about his future, therefore he is not evaluating a renewal with América, and the best thing for the Colombian is to continue like this, because this will not come under any scenario. Sources close to América affirm that the board of directors has no intention of signing the continuity of the coffee grower. Within the club there is a fed up in his presence for several semesters ago and now is the opportunity to end the relationship with the former Villarreal, something that will not change within the América board of directors.
#America #defines #loss #summer #transfer #market
