In case the Covid-19 allows it, America will make its debut next in its visit to the Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón, a semester in which the eagles want revenge and need titles. This new premiere within the Liga Mx, those of Coapa will do so with the squad yet to be defined, waiting for some signings and also to be able to give way to other players without a place within the club.
In fact, the visit to Puebla has a double purpose, to look for the first 3 points of the tournament on the field and to negotiate the exit of one of Santiago Solari’s discards for next season, it is the Mexican midfielder Fernando Madrigal, who has the days counted within Coapa.
Víctor Díaz of Record informs that the player will make the trip, although he will not add minutes with the team, since the intention is to close his transfer with the whole of the strip. Madrigal fulfilled within America the role of a rotating piece, he never made a gap with the starting team and now, with the arrival of Jonathan dos Santos to the team, the former player from Querétaro paid for the broken dishes and has practically been sidelined to leave.
