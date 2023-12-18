The final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX It was a duel that lacked lights and was rather distinguished by physical contact and intensity.. América managed to win the title thanks to goals from Julián Quiñones, Richard Sánchez and Jonathan Rodríguez in extra time. With this result, the Águilas won their 14th league title.
Tigres came out on fire in the first minutes of the confrontation, but América, little by little, was able to lower the decibels of the feline offensive. At minute 9, André Pierre Gignac took a long-distance shot that was close to sneaking into Luis Ángel Malagón's goal.
The most important play of the first half occurred in added time: Julián Quiñones received a perfect cross inside the area and the naturalized Mexican Colombian forward sent his shot deflected in front of the goal guarded by Nahuel Guzmán.
In the second half there were more dangerous actions. In the 69th minute, Rafael Carioca had one of the clearest plays of the game after hitting the crossbar with his shot. A minute later, Álvaro Fidalgo made a great individual play that ended with a shot at the cats' goal.
At 79, controversy arose at the Azteca Stadium after Jonathan Rodríguez fell in the Tigres area. The referee decided not to call a foul or review the play in the VAR. A minute later, Raymundo Fulgencio was sent off after slapping Julián Quiñones in the face.
In added time of the second half, Nahuel Guzmán made a great save on a shot from Diego Valdés to avoid defeat.
Just at the beginning of extra time, Julián Quiñones appeared to break the zero on the scoreboard. Diego Reyes measured a center from the area very poorly and the ball reached the Colombian forward, he took a shot, but Nahuel Guzmán managed to deny it. The ball fell to Quiñones again and this time he did not forgive. 'El Patón' was reprimanded in this play for arguing.
At 96, Nahuel Guzmán tried to cut off Quiñones' advance by committing a foul. The referee didn't think twice and showed him the second yellow card.
With nine players, Tigres continued fighting to find a miracle. At minute 104, Richard Sánchez appeared to make it 2-0: the Paraguayan midfielder took a shot from the edge of the area and beat Carlos Felipe Rodríguez.
André Jardine made changes in the second extra half to maintain the lead. At minute 121, Jonathan 'Cabecita' Rodríguez appeared to make it 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium.
#América #defeats #Tigres #final #Apertura #lifts #14th #Liga #title
Leave a Reply