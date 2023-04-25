cali america received Deportivo Pereira at the Pascual Guerrero stadium on date 15 of the 2023-I BetPlay League, where both teams needed an urgent victory to continue their fight for qualification. The scarlets won 2-1.

From the beginning of the game, America imposed its conditions and found the prize for the insistence of those first 15 minutes, where those of Alexandre Guimaraes went ahead on the scoreboard to gain more confidence in the rest of the game.

america goes up

In minute 15, América generated a good play from a throw-in and surprisingly appeared in the area Andres Sarmiento to define against Aldair Quintana. 1-0 for the scarlets without a problem at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

That goal made América start to play in their favor and did not lower the intensity of the game, but they did not manage to increase their advantage in that first half, so the break ended with just the slightest difference in favor of the scarlet.

For the complement Pereira continued with very little intention to score the tie, while América continued with its good game and aggressively reached the goal of Aldair Quintana.



The play that could have been the second was in minute 54, where the scorer Adrián Ramos rowed strongly, but Aldair Quintana with his feet was good to reject that ball that painted for the 2-0 of the scarlets

America de Cali vs. Pereira.

Despite the fact that América could not quickly increase its advantage, it managed to be much superior and with a good game dominated Pereira, who did not find the formula to reach the goal, since they did not generate intensity.

However, when no one thought where they were going to get the longed-for tie, Deportivo Pereira took advantage of a still ball around minute 67, where Johan Bocanegra took a free kick and Carlos Ramírez appeared along the way, who with a header managed to defeat goalkeeper Diego Novoa to put the surprising 1-1.



From then on, Pereira got closer to América’s goal and the locals continued with their intention to score, but they began to fail in the finish.

In the 83rd minute, the scarlets had a good play of elaboration, but the Spanish Iago Falque sent a shot over Quintana’s goal.

This intention of América was felt in the last minutes, but they continued to fail in the definition and could not enter with Facundo Suárez and Adrián Ramos, who wove the play and in a rebound in the Pereira defense, the ball almost went in, but Aldair Quintana reacted well to avoid the scarlet’s second.

On the minute of addition, América turned to the attack and found its prize and after a mess in Pereira’s defense, Kevin Andrade gave the pass to the striker Adrián Ramos, who defined the corner of Aldair Quintana, who this time could not contain the annotation.

In the end, the game ended 2-1 and the prize went to Deportivo Pereira, who continue to cling to reach the qualifying zone, while América was in fourth position with 25 points.

