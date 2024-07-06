Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 14:21

When they entered the field this Saturday (6), in Belo Horizonte, América-MG and Operário-PR were identical in score and objective: to equal Santos at the top of the Série B table. At the end of the 90 minutes, the home team won 2-0, with goals from Adyson and Willian Machado (own goal) and are now together with the São Paulo team in the classification, with 25 points. By the tiebreaker criteria (Fish has eight wins against Coelho’s seven), the Alvinegro praiano appears in first place.

The match at the Estádio Independência was decided in the second half. In the 11th minute, after stealing the ball in the opponent’s defensive half, América sped down the left. Brenner rolled the ball into the middle of the area and found Adyson free to finish first time and open the scoring.

At 25, Coelho scored the second goal with a persistent play. After another play on the left, there were two shots in a row: first Pará saved Moisés’ goal on the goal line and, on the rebound, Adyson kicked but Rafael Santos saved. On the second rebound, Mateus Henrique crossed low and defender Willian Machado ended up putting the ball into his own net.

The triumph ended a short period of three games without a win for América, whose next match is on Saturday, the 13th, against Sport, away from home. Both the Minas Gerais team and Santos can still be overtaken in the round, if Avaí defeats Novorizontino, at home, on Monday.

Operário, with 22 points, is currently in fourth place, but by the end of the round it could lose up to six positions, as several teams are close in points and will still play in the round. Fantasma’s next game is against Goiás, at home, on the 17th.