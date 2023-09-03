He Classic Young it was painted cream-blue in the Aztec stadiumafter the America beat 2-3 at Blue Cross through the goals of the Colombian Julian Quinonesthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan brian rodriguezdiscounting the Argentinian for the local Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antunawho was also left with ten men from the first half due to the expulsion of charly rodriguez.
The reality is that La Máquina was better than those from Coapa in the match, despite starting off losing, but the expulsion of Charlie in the first half he complicated the situation, as well as the errors in the goalkeeper’s clearance sebastian jurycausing the good work of the beginning to go off the cliff.
Not even five minutes had elapsed when those from Coapa opened the shares through Quinones, who took advantage of a rebound to only push the ball into the net. The Chilean Diego Valdes began the play on the right side, yielding to Brianwho with a half turn eliminated his marker to take the shot that culminated in the coffee grower’s goal.
Later, at minute 8, Charlie found in the area antunabut Luis Malagon covered correctly. For 12′, there was a counterattack from the cement workers that culminated in a shot from Rodrigo Huescas, which was deflected by the goalkeeper. The celestial harassment continued with roundabout mocking his rival to send a diagonal that the Brazilian did not connect well Moses Vieira.
In minute 20, again Huescas appeared on the right to take out a shot similar to the previous one that became a center type, without the Colombian Diber Changing could arrive in time to close the clamp. Finally, after insisting so much, La Máquina found the equalizer with a great shot from roundabout despite antuna from the borders of the area, caused by the facilities provided by the Azulcremas by giving up the attack.
At 27′, roundabout He looked for his double with a shot that went too high after an excellent play by Charlie. Malagon he tried to calm down his teammates by making time at 29′ receiving the preventive cardboard. At 34′, Charlie was painted yellow after a swipe with Richard, who was also reprimanded for starting it and which culminated in an arm strike to his face. However, the whistler resorted to the VAR considering that Charlie He had to be expelled despite the fact that the Guarani started the provocation.
The rain of yellows continued with jonathan dos santos at 40′. Despite staying with one less, La Máquina warned again with a header from the Colombian Willer Ditta which went very astray. for bad news from Americabefore the end of the first half Israel Reyes He had to leave the field due to injury, leaving his place Ramon Juarez. In the end, the celestial domain was of little use because Richard converted to 45+4′ with a powerful left footed shot from outside the area, while Brian surprised 45+8′, both plays caused by a bad clearance from Jury.
Starting the second part, antuna, roundabout and the Paraguayan Juan Escobar They took the preventive cardboard. At 54′, the first cement changes came with the debut of Angel Sepulveda and the entry of the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero relieving changing and scallop. Similarly, the Brazilian andre jardine decided to take out Richard to send to Alexander Zendejasapart from the return of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezwho replaced Brian. The game fell in intensity, with few dangerous plays.
When it seemed that the match was sealed, The Machine tried to wake up through the Sorcererwho inside the area broke the waist of the Uruguayan sebastian caceres and then send the ball to the nets. Later, at 82′, antuna again he was about to enter the rival area receiving a foul caceres, who took the yellow. In the end, no matter how hard the locals tried to find an equalizer, they failed, although the game heated up for several moments, without anything alarming.
In this way, the America reached fifth place in the general table of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leagueafter adding eleven units, while Blue Cross it remains sunk in the penultimate place with just four points.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #defeated #Cruz #Azul #Young #Classic #expulsion #Charly #Rodríguez #condemned #Máquina
Leave a Reply