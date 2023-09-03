América returns to stay with the Young Classic against Cruz Azul. In game of Matchday 7 of the 2023 Opening Tournament of Liga MX. Club América wins 2-3 against Cruz Azul from the Azteca Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TxbNBik4Hi – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) September 3, 2023

Not even five minutes had elapsed when those from Coapa opened the shares through Quinones, who took advantage of a rebound to only push the ball into the net. The Chilean Diego Valdes began the play on the right side, yielding to Brianwho with a half turn eliminated his marker to take the shot that culminated in the coffee grower’s goal.

In minute 20, again Huescas appeared on the right to take out a shot similar to the previous one that became a center type, without the Colombian Diber Changing could arrive in time to close the clamp. Finally, after insisting so much, La Máquina found the equalizer with a great shot from roundabout despite antuna from the borders of the area, caused by the facilities provided by the Azulcremas by giving up the attack.

The rain of yellows continued with jonathan dos santos at 40′. Despite staying with one less, La Máquina warned again with a header from the Colombian Willer Ditta which went very astray. for bad news from Americabefore the end of the first half Israel Reyes He had to leave the field due to injury, leaving his place Ramon Juarez. In the end, the celestial domain was of little use because Richard converted to 45+4′ with a powerful left footed shot from outside the area, while Brian surprised 45+8′, both plays caused by a bad clearance from Jury.

When it seemed that the match was sealed, The Machine tried to wake up through the Sorcererwho inside the area broke the waist of the Uruguayan sebastian caceres and then send the ball to the nets. Later, at 82′, antuna again he was about to enter the rival area receiving a foul caceres, who took the yellow. In the end, no matter how hard the locals tried to find an equalizer, they failed, although the game heated up for several moments, without anything alarming.