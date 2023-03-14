After a bad inertia of results, América returned to the path of victory this weekend and against a complex rival, the UANL Tigres and as if that were not enough as a visitor. Those from Coapa have given one of the most complete games so far this semester for those led by Fernando Ortiz, they annulled the cats from start to finish and ended up adding three points that help in the table and also in the spirits of the template.
Right now the team must focus on the classic against Chivas, as the world already knows, this match beyond the benefits it may have in the search to improve position, implies a matter of pride, for which , both teams want to play it with the best possible weapons, being so and despite being only at the beginning of the week, ‘Tano’ has already defined the eleven that will be measured against the herd next Saturday at Akron.
Ortiz chooses to respect the excellent work of the team in the visit to the Tigres and that is why he has decided to repeat the starting eleven of the last day. Yesterday I informed you that ‘Tano’ could have doubts about playing with Alejandro Zendejas respecting his hierarchy or continuing with the good inertia of Leo Suárez, the Argentine has decided to gamble with the good moment of his compatriot, for which, there will be no changes.
