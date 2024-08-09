Paris (Reuters)

U.S. women’s national soccer team coach Emma Hayes said having fun on and off the field was integral to the team’s run to the Paris 2024 Olympic final, and singing karaoke helped the team endure a packed schedule.

The US team, which has won four Olympic gold medals, seeks to crown a great journey in Paris 2024 in the final scheduled for Saturday against Brazil and win the title for the first time since 2012.

The US team did not neglect the importance of having fun to deal with the pressures of the tournament, and singing was among the contributions of Hayes, who took over last May.

In addition to talking about the final, the coach talked about the best singing talents.

“It’s Mel and Rose, they have Taylor Swift moves, and it’s important that the players have some breathing room and not have everything be so formal, work hard and have fun, that’s really important,” Hayes told reporters, referring to Mallory Swanson and midfielder Rose Lavelle.

“Americans know how to have fun, they smile and enjoy themselves in all sorts of ways,” the British coach added. “We love to have coffee, we love to get our nails done, we love karaoke, we love to play with Lego, and we love to play jigsaw puzzles.”

This will be the third time that Brazil and the United States have faced each other in the Olympic final, with the Americans winning in 2004 and 2008.