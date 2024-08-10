Actions continue Betplay Dimayor League with the 2024 Finalization Tournament, which will play its Matchday 5, where the America from Cali will receive Millionaires in it Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadiumthis Sunday, August 11.
The Wick comes from being tied 1-1 by Boyaca Patriots in Independence. The Argentine Rodrigo Holgado He put the Devils ahead, but Andres Alarcon sealed everything. The scarlet team is sixth in the standings with seven points.
On the other hand, The Ambassadors They come from defeating Tolima Sports by the minimum of Andres Llinas to be eighth in the table with seven points.
In their last confrontation, The Blue Ballet He took the victory by the minimum of Leonardo Castro.
When? Sunday, August 11
Where? Cali, Colombia
Stadium: Pascual Guerrero
Schedule: To be defined
Channel: to be defined
Streaming: to be defined
In an interview with the program ‘Smoke Free Zone’, Jader Quiñones He spoke about the club’s current situation and also explained what happened with the Venezuelan coach. Cesar Farias.
“With Professor Farías we started off well in the first games, but the group gradually fell apart due to a lack of communication between the teacher and the group, the information was not understood or was not well received.”the midfielder commented, adding that it was also a bucket of cold water when they stopped Lucas Gonzalez.
About the new helmsman, Jorge ‘Moth’ Silvathe midfielder launched: “A breath of fresh air is better, with the arrival of the teacher everything improved, he is a very respectful person and one who is highly respected”.
Goalie: Joel Graterol
Defenses: Andres Mosquera, Daniel Bocanegra, Edwin Velasco, Yerson Candelo
Midfielders: Jader Quiñones, Harold Rivera, Eder Balanta
Forwards: Duvan Vergara, Cristian Barrios, Rodrigo Holgado
Substitutes: Adrian Ramos, Luis Gomez, Josen Escobar, Nilson Castrillon, Alexis Zapata, Jorge Soto, Franco Leys
Despite rumors of his departure to the Fluminense from Brazil, the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero will remain with the team.
“We are always committed to Millonarios one hundred percent, this is my home, they have always treated me very well here. You can rest assured that we are committed here and hopefully with more victories than defeats.”he said in a conversation with ‘Wake up Win’.
Similarly, the goalkeeper supported the process of Alberto Gamero: “I’m going all out with the coach, regardless of the circumstances. We haven’t had much communication, but the tournament is just starting.”.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Danovis Banguero, Delvin Alfonzo
Midfielders: David Silva, Felix Charrupi, Daniel Giraldo
Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Kevin Palacios, John Cordoba
Substitutes: Sergio Mosquera, Daniel Ruiz, Stiven Vega, Leo Castro, Juan Ramirez, Ivan Arboleda, Daniel Mantilla
America de Cali 1-1 Millonarios
