Controversy in Tunja! The 1-1 draw between Patriotas and América de Cali is involved in a new refereeing controversy. The VAR audios reveal the debate about the key play and the referee's final decision.

On the other hand, The Ambassadors They come from defeating Tolima Sports by the minimum of Andres Llinas to be eighth in the table with seven points.

Millonarios added three necessary points against Tolima, a 1-0 victory that gives Gamero’s team a break from the irregular sporting level

Nikolai Pinilla-Journalist.

“With Professor Farías we started off well in the first games, but the group gradually fell apart due to a lack of communication between the teacher and the group, the information was not understood or was not well received.”the midfielder commented, adding that it was also a bucket of cold water when they stopped Lucas Gonzalez.

About the new helmsman, Jorge ‘Moth’ Silvathe midfielder launched: “A breath of fresh air is better, with the arrival of the teacher everything improved, he is a very respectful person and one who is highly respected”.

"As long as the teacher puts me there, I will continue to improve in that position" Jader Quiñones, América de Cali

📷 DR. pic.twitter.com/GQ50b4C2q5 — #ZonaLibreDeHumo (@ZonaLibreDeHumo) August 8, 2024

“We are always committed to Millonarios one hundred percent, this is my home, they have always treated me very well here. You can rest assured that we are committed here and hopefully with more victories than defeats.”he said in a conversation with ‘Wake up Win’.

Similarly, the goalkeeper supported the process of Alberto Gamero: “I’m going all out with the coach, regardless of the circumstances. We haven’t had much communication, but the tournament is just starting.”.

"I am 100% committed to Millonarios, you can rest assured that I am here committed, hopefully with more victories than defeats" Álvaro Montero, Millonarios goalkeeper.