After concluding the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League, the home runs with the eight best classifieds have already started. Just this Wednesday May 31, cali america receives to millionaires in it Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium for the third date of B Group.
The Red Devils they come from consuming a 2-1 home win over the Independent Medellinthanks to the annotations of Adrian Ramos and Cristian Barrioswith the rival losing to Andres Cadavid at minute 73′, which made the task easier for the locals. The Mechita march on the first rung of the B Group with four points and a difference of +2.
In the case of Blue Balletalso added three by defeating Boyaca Chico for the minimum of Leonardo Castro in it Nemesio Camacho. The albiazules are seconds of the B Group with four units and a difference of +1.
Date: Wednesday, May 31
Location: Cali Valle del Cauca
Stadium: Olympic Pascual Guerrero
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
Latest news from Colombia
AMERICA FROM CALI: 2 wins
MILLIONAIRE: 2 wins
TIES: 1 draw
AMERICA FROM CALI: GEPEG
MILLIONAIRE: GEEEG
At a press conference, the Brazilian coach Alexandre Guimaraes spoke about the important victory over Independentwhich left them at the tip of the B Group.
“We played a very good game, I think we deserve the win, the team as such was always in control, it was a totally choral team, so we fulfilled what we wanted. Now, we have to assert our house, we are happy, of course we took a good step, but there is still a long way to go”he expressed.
Already about the next game against millionairesstated: “Once again our fans were fantastic, always supporting the group and now we have to get the team back knowing that Wednesday is going to be another battle here, but we know that the atmosphere is going to be great and now we will have to practically recover; You don’t even have to train because the rival also has one more day to recover”.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Kevin Andrade, Brayan Córdoba, Edwin Velasco, Esneyder Mena
Midfielders: Darwin Quintero, Felipe Mosquera, and Juan Portilla.
Forwards: Andres Sarmiento, Facundo Suarez, and Cristian Barrios.
Substitutes: Gustavo Carvajal, Luis Sánchez, Adrián Ramos, Daniel Quiñones, Daniel Mosquera, Juan Munera, Kevin Angulo
One of the most important players of the albiazules is Daniel Catanowho was low before Equitybut the technician Alberto Gamero He already talked about his possible return.
“Cataño is doing very well, neither he nor we want risk. There is no pain anymore, we are waiting for the inflammation to go down. I don’t know if he will be there by Wednesday, the most likely thing is that he will be there on Saturday and travel with us to Brazil ”he commented.
On the other hand, the strategist was happy with the three points that are beginning to excite the team to reach a new final after the loss against Sports Tolima in 2021.
“With little training, but already with an idea that we have. I realized that the game on Tuesday-Wednesday was difficult for the team against a team that didn’t play in the middle of the week, a young team that plays football well. Just as I congratulate my group for the game they played, I also congratulate Boyacá Chicó for the game they played”he added.
About the duel against cali americathe helmsman said: “Here the first thing to think about is to try to recover the team as much as we can, there are four games left and we want to reach the final. He told them that the point we got in Medellín will count if we get all nine here. We are not going to hide, we are going to try to play a good game, we do not look at whether we are locals or visitors; The idea is that we are always going to look for the match”.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Jorge Arias, and Elvis Perlaza.
Midfielders: David Silva, Larry Vasquez, Daniel Giraldo
Forwards: Leonardo Castro, Beckham Castro, Luis Paredes
Substitutes: Omar Bertel, Steven Vega, Fernando Uribe, Juan Torres, Edgar Guerra, Alex Moreno, Juan Moreno
Cali America 1-2 Millionaires
