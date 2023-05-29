🇨🇴 Betplay League, date 2. Group 🅱️: 👹 América de Cali 2-0 🇰🇭 Independiente Medellín, the goals were from Adrián Ramos and Cristian Barrios. The Powerful had gone five games without losing. pic.twitter.com/VGl4vHJrB5 — Eselgol234 (@eselgol234) May 29, 2023

“We played a very good game, I think we deserve the win, the team as such was always in control, it was a totally choral team, so we fulfilled what we wanted. Now, we have to assert our house, we are happy, of course we took a good step, but there is still a long way to go”he expressed.

Already about the next game against millionairesstated: “Once again our fans were fantastic, always supporting the group and now we have to get the team back knowing that Wednesday is going to be another battle here, but we know that the atmosphere is going to be great and now we will have to practically recover; You don’t even have to train because the rival also has one more day to recover”.

#SmokeFreeZone 🗣️🎙️ “Sometimes I’m very stubborn about changes and sometimes it works out for me, other times it doesn’t, today it worked out for me and we won” Alexandre Guimaraes, @AmericanCali pic.twitter.com/dnMIQNAN3b — #ZonaLibreDeHumo (@ZonaLibreDeHumo) May 29, 2023

LOVED 🆚 DIM [2-0] |90′ +5′ ⏱| FINAL IN EASTER. THE THREE POINTS STAY AT HOME! ➕3️⃣🔥 🔜 ON WEDNESDAY WE COUNT ON YOUR BREATH AGAIN IN THE GRANDSTANDS. 🫡👹#AMÉxDIM pic.twitter.com/3Kn3bA3iXV — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) May 29, 2023

“Cataño is doing very well, neither he nor we want risk. There is no pain anymore, we are waiting for the inflammation to go down. I don’t know if he will be there by Wednesday, the most likely thing is that he will be there on Saturday and travel with us to Brazil ”he commented.

On the other hand, the strategist was happy with the three points that are beginning to excite the team to reach a new final after the loss against Sports Tolima in 2021.

“With little training, but already with an idea that we have. I realized that the game on Tuesday-Wednesday was difficult for the team against a team that didn’t play in the middle of the week, a young team that plays football well. Just as I congratulate my group for the game they played, I also congratulate Boyacá Chicó for the game they played”he added.

About the duel against cali americathe helmsman said: “Here the first thing to think about is to try to recover the team as much as we can, there are four games left and we want to reach the final. He told them that the point we got in Medellín will count if we get all nine here. We are not going to hide, we are going to try to play a good game, we do not look at whether we are locals or visitors; The idea is that we are always going to look for the match”.