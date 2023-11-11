América de Cali and Independiente de Medellín will face each other in one of the most anticipated duels of the semi-final home runs. América finished third in the general table, while DIM came in second place.
Due to their performance during the regular season, a heavyweight duel is expected this weekend. Both squads share a group with Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, two of the winningest clubs in the history of Colombian soccer.
This is everything you need to know about the duel between América de Cali and the DIM.
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Goalkeeper: D. Novoa
Defense: E. Mena, K. Andrade, J. Ossa, M. Mina
Medium: F. Leys, C. Arrieta, J. Quiñones
Forward: V. Ibarbo, C. Quintero, F. Suárez
According to the most recent reports, coach Lucas González will not be able to count on Andrés Sarmiento for the first three dates of the Colombian soccer home runs.
John García, who also has discomfort, would be ready for the second match of Group B.
Goalkeeper: J. Chunga
Defense: L. Orejuela, J. Palacios, J. Varela, D. Londoño
Medium: D. Moreno, J. Alvarado, M. Monsalve
Forward: Y. Moreno, D. Quiñones, J. Cuesta.
Independiente de Medellín comes into this match as second place in the general table and top seed in Group B. In the middle of the week, DIM beat Unión Magdalena 4-0, showing its power.
America 2-2 DIM
#América #Cali #Independiente #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast