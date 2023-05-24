One of the most attractive games in Colombian soccer for this week is the cali america against Independent of Medellin. Both clubs will seek to leave everything on the pitch to achieve victory,
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: D.Novoa
Defenses: B. Córdoba, K. Andrade, E. Velasco
Media: E. Mena, K. Angulo, J. Portilla, A. Sarmiento, D. Quintero
Forwards: F. Suárez and A. Ramos
Goalie: L. Vasquez
Defenses: J. Marulanda, V. Moreno, A. Cadavid, D. Londoño
Media: J. Alvarado, D. Torres, A. Ibargüen, D. Cambindo, E. Cetré
Forward: L. Pons
cali america 1-0 Independent of Medellin.
#América #Cali #Independiente #Medellín #schedule #channel #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply